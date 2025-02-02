Garo Paylan's provocative remarks on Armenia's war prospects spark outrage

2 February 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin | AzerNEWS

Armenians, who lived under the protection of the Turkish nation for years (even during the Ottoman period), aspired to hold high positions to achieve their well-known goals. An ancient Chinese general Sun Tzu is credited with the popular phrase “Keep your friends close; keep your enemies closer.” Here, we encounter a very interesting contrast - the Armenians, who claim the so-called genocide against the Turks and turn them into a historical enemy phenomenon, have always wanted to be with the Turks. However, despite working in various positions in government administrations for a long time, they have not forgotten their "typical Armenianness" for a moment. This can also be called ingratitude in return for the goodness they have ever seen from the ancient nation of the geography.

Garo Paylan, the former Armenian deputy in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, made a provocative prediction, saying that it would take 3 to 5 years for Armenia to gather strength and wage war against Azerbaijan again.

This statement from Paylan gives grounds to conclude that Armenia is pursuing a militaristic policy in arming itself, as well as by extending the powers of the European Mission in Armenia for 2 more years. So, Yerevan, based on the preamble of the Armenian constitution, which is supposed to change, still doubts that Garabagh is Azerbaijani territory...

Also, Azerbaijan is already used to the fact that Armenia is not independent and that decisions are made for it from outside. The country's Prime Minister talks about peace or makes statements about opening communications, while at the same time, an Armenian hostile to Turks foretells Armenia's sinister plans.

Unfortunately, those who betray the country of their citizenships like Garo are considered worthy of the Nobel Prize. Why not, he has spent many years on the dais on the issue of the so-called genocide and has abused the democratic opportunities of the Republic of Turkiye so much that he was one of the founders of the HDP (Peoples' Democratic Party) party, which serves the PKK terrorist organization and Armenian terrorist groups. Garo, who identifies himself as a human rights activist, analyses the destruction of Armenia by arming it and throwing it back into war in his immoral thoughts.

Hypocritical Armenians like Garo Paylan have long tried to dig a hole under the Turks, but in the end, they fell into the hole they dug themselves. He also made some ridiculous statements about territorial claims against Turkiye. When it comes to shamelessness, Garo is among the first. He brazenly called for the removal of street names that honoured Ottoman generals (Pasha), especially Talat Pasha, equating it to calling streets in Germany in memory of Nazi Adolf Hitler.

Garo forgets that in most cases Armenians are honouring Adolf Hitler, as Armenia’s so-called hero Nzhdeh Garegin has been the loyal pursuer of the Nazi ideas.

Alas, the world is so full of injustice that murderers are now portrayed as heroes and heroes as murderers. If Turkiye were what ungrateful people like Garo imagine, they would not be allowed to enter the doors of the Grand National Assembly today. But it seems that such scoundrels should no longer be allowed in the parliaments.