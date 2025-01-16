UAE emerges as key partner in boosting Azerbaijan's non-oil exports
As a new export destination, the UAE can come to Azerbaijan's aid in boosting its non-oil-and-gas exports. Currently, roughly 90 percent of Azerbaijan's exports comprise oil and gas, making it crucial for the country to develop a robust non-resource sector and reduce dependency on resource exports. However, here Baku faces headwinds. More precisely, the country not only needs to diversify its export products but also its export destinations. Traditionally, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, and Switzerland have been the primary markets for Azerbaijani non-resource products, collectively accounting for 65 percent of total non-resource exports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!