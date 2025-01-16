Azernews.Az

Thursday January 16 2025

UAE emerges as key partner in boosting Azerbaijan's non-oil exports

16 January 2025 14:04 (UTC+04:00)
UAE emerges as key partner in boosting Azerbaijan's non-oil exports
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

As a new export destination, the UAE can come to Azerbaijan's aid in boosting its non-oil-and-gas exports. Currently, roughly 90 percent of Azerbaijan's exports comprise oil and gas, making it crucial for the country to develop a robust non-resource sector and reduce dependency on resource exports. However, here Baku faces headwinds. More precisely, the country not only needs to diversify its export products but also its export destinations. Traditionally, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, and Switzerland have been the primary markets for Azerbaijani non-resource products, collectively accounting for 65 percent of total non-resource exports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more