UAE emerges as key partner in boosting Azerbaijan's non-oil exports

16 January 2025 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

As a new export destination, the UAE can come to Azerbaijan's aid in boosting its non-oil-and-gas exports. Currently, roughly 90 percent of Azerbaijan's exports comprise oil and gas, making it crucial for the country to develop a robust non-resource sector and reduce dependency on resource exports. However, here Baku faces headwinds. More precisely, the country not only needs to diversify its export products but also its export destinations. Traditionally, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, and Switzerland have been the primary markets for Azerbaijani non-resource products, collectively accounting for 65 percent of total non-resource exports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.