Azerbaijan is strategically embracing renewable energy as a key component of its socio-economic development. With significant potential in both onshore and offshore sources, the country is steadily moving towards sustainable energy solutions in alignment with global trends.The country is harnessing its vast renewable energy potential as the countdown to COP29 draws near. With the summit just weeks away, the country is showcasing its commitment to sustainable development, aligning itself with global environmental goals while capitalizing on its unique geographical advantages.

According to technical assessments, Azerbaijan’s renewable energy potential is impressive: 135 GW on land and 157 GW at sea. This potential translates into economic feasibility, with 27 GW of renewable energy identified as economically viable. The breakdown includes 3,000 MW in wind energy, 23,000 MW from solar power, 380 MW from bioenergy, and 520 MW from the hydropower potential of mountain rivers.

This green transition is driven by the vision outlined in the document "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development," which emphasizes creating a "clean environment" and transforming Azerbaijan into a "green growth country." In pursuit of these goals, Azerbaijan is actively engaging in partnerships with both local and international investors, focusing on low-carbon business solutions.

The energy sector’s transformation is not limited to renewables alone. As part of its green strategy, Azerbaijan is also actively exploring green hydrogen production. A European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) report highlights the feasibility of producing and exporting hydrogen, leveraging Azerbaijan’s renewable energy resources. These efforts position the country to become a significant player in the regional energy market while supporting decarbonization.

Meanwhile, COP29 is expected to feature intense discussions around nuclear power, marking a shift in the global energy debate. For the first time, EU ministers have officially endorsed nuclear energy in their mandate for the upcoming summit, reflecting its growing role as a "low-emission technology." Previously hindered by disputes between France and Germany, the inclusion of nuclear power reflects Europe’s acknowledgment of the challenges posed by limited natural resources. Unlike parts of Europe that struggle with insufficient sunlight and weak winds, Azerbaijan’s climate and landscape are ideal for large-scale renewable energy projects—an advantage the country aims to exploit.

Apparently, Azerbaijan’s collaboration with international investors further strengthens its renewable energy capacity. Agreements signed with these investors aim to unlock around 10 GW of renewable energy capacity in the medium term, which will support the country’s green hydrogen initiatives.

With less than a month left until the start of COP29, Azerbaijan's approach sets an example of how nations can use their natural resources effectively to drive the energy transition. As debates over nuclear energy continue to evolve in Europe, Azerbaijan’s renewable energy expansion demonstrates that alternative, greener paths are not only possible but also essential for achieving climate targets. Through these efforts, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a regional leader in the green energy transition.

