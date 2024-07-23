23 July 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The organization of the 2nd Global Media Forum in Shusha themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation,” holds special significance following Azerbaijan's historic victory in the Second Garabagh War. This forum has emerged as a crucial platform for international media and diplomats, further enhancing Shusha's symbolic and strategic role in the post-war reconstruction process. Chosen for its strategic importance and its role in restoring Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, Shusha serves as an emblem of the region’s future development and its expanding relations with the international community.

The success of the First Global Media Forum, held in Shusha in 2023 under the theme “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, established a foundation for the forum to become a traditional event. The decision to hold the 2nd Forum was driven by the need to address current challenges in the media environment, foster networking opportunities, and expand international dialogue. This event represents a strategic initiative to further strengthen Azerbaijan's position on the international stage and ensure the continuity of discussions within the media sector.

At the opening ceremony of the Forum, the views expressed by President Ilham Aliyev during his speech, along with his detailed responses to questions from journalists, international experts, and political scientists from various countries, captured the attention of the global media.

One of the questions posed to the President concerned the negative coverage of the COP29 event by Western media. It is noteworthy that, for the first time among post-Soviet countries, the decision to host such a significant international climate conference in this region faced criticism from some media outlets. In reality, this landmark event offers a vital platform for bolstering Azerbaijan's role in the global fight against climate change and increasing its international influence. However, certain biased approaches and criticisms have emerged in the Western media’s coverage of this important event.

In his comment to Azernews on the issue, British expert Neil Watson highlighted that, in fact, out of the 28 countries that hosted previous COP conferences, about 17 were oil-producing nations.

"As a matter of fact, around 17 of the 28 countries that have previously hosted COP conferences were oil-producing nations, so the accusation of ‘poacher turned gamekeeper’ could be levied against any of these host countries. President Aliyev firmly stated that hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan is an honor and a significant recognition of the global problem of climate change, which affects us all. He emphasized that Azerbaijan is already undertaking serious projects in the field of renewable energy, particularly in the liberated territories in and around Lachin. These projects have the potential to enable Azerbaijan to export its hydrocarbon resources to those who have yet to make the transition to renewable energy."

President Aliyev also made the valid point that hydrocarbon-rich countries are among the most qualified to discuss environmental issues, as they produce energy to meet global demand rather than to drive climate change, expert added.

"He anticipated that there would be some negative reporting from media outlets of hostile nations, which may be either pro-Armenian or anti-Islamic. He challenged all reporters to attend COP29 and to decide for themselves how to report on the realities of the conference and its outcomes."

It should be recalled that the Western media’s biased position against Azerbaijan during the war, as well as the propagation of unfounded opinions, was a major topic of discussion within the information war. During the conflict, some Western media organizations spread biased information by distorting Azerbaijan’s actions in both the war and the peace process, misrepresenting issues related to international law and Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. This approach contributed to a misunderstanding of Azerbaijan's pursuit of justice and rights on the international stage.

We can observe a similar biased stance in the Western media's coverage of the preparation for COP29. Some media outlets have engaged in analyses aimed at diminishing the significance of Azerbaijan's role at the international level and the importance of COP29 in addressing global climate change. Despite this, Azerbaijan continues to exert a positive influence in the international arena through its independent climate policy.

As President Aliyev noted during the opening ceremony, COP29 is not merely an organizational achievement but also a pivotal opportunity for Azerbaijan to ascend to the top tier of the international arena.

The President emphasized that Azerbaijan’s active collaboration with developed countries plays a crucial role in combating climate change and that the country is working to build bridges between the Global South and the Global North.

The expert highlights that Azerbaijan's role in connecting the Global North and the Global South is both essential and rapidly expanding.

" I assess Azerbaijan's role in linking the Global North and Global South as absolutely pivotal and developing on an exponential level. Firstly, we must consider its geopolitical position and its relationship with its large neighbors—Russia and Iran—with whom it has had a historically colonialist relationship. Yet since 1991, Azerbaijan has pursued a uniquely independent path, largely due to its relationships with European countries and, more recently, with Turkey and Israel. The participation of Azerbaijani leader President Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan in the EPU conference at Blenheim Palace, UK, indicated that the South Caucasus, with Azerbaijan at the helm, sees itself as part of the European family of nations (despite Pashinyan’s decision not to meet President Aliyev)."

Furthermore, Azerbaijan’s relationship with the West is developing due to the essential nature of the Southern Gas Corridor, especially in light of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict and the construction of the Middle Corridor, he added.

"Challenges to further integration stem from pro-Armenian and anti-Islamic sentiments, or from widespread ignorance about Azerbaijan and the post-Soviet space. Hosting major political events, such as COP29 and the Shusha Global Media Forum, helps raise awareness of the country’s openness and tolerance and highlights President Aliyev’s active role in developing the country, especially in the wake of the Garabagh victory and as alliances and allegiances between nations are rapidly changing."

In conclusion, the 2nd International Media Forum held in Shusha aims to underscore Azerbaijan’s role in the post-war reconstruction process and the opportunities for international dialogue, while also addressing the biases present in Western media during the war and in the lead-up to COP29. Despite being an oil and gas nation, Azerbaijan’s advancements in renewable energy and international investments strengthen the country’s strategic position in global climate policy. These initiatives are designed to further enhance Azerbaijan’s role in the global energy landscape and produce positive global effects.

