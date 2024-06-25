Air passenger transportation thrives in Azerbaijan: Growth in volume & revenue

25 June 2024 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In recent economic reports, Azerbaijan's air passenger transportation sector has demonstrated robust growth, marking a significant increase in both passenger volume and revenue generation. In the first quarter of 2024, the country saw a notable surge in air travel, with 812.1 thousand passengers transported by air. This figure represents a remarkable 51% increase compared to the 539 thousand passengers recorded during the same period in 2023.

The primary driver behind this surge has been the exceptional growth in international flights, which experienced a staggering 69% increase in passenger traffic. Specifically, international flights transported 663.8 thousand passengers in the first quarter of 2024, up from 393.1 thousand passengers in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Despite the substantial rise in passenger numbers, the increase in revenue from these flights showed a more modest growth trajectory. Revenue from air passenger transportation climbed from 284.78 million manats in the first quarter of 2023 to 397.42 million manats in the first quarter of 2024, marking a respectable 39.6% annual increase. Notably, a significant portion of this revenue, amounting to 386.37 million AZN, was generated from international flights.

The growth in both passenger volume and revenue underscores Azerbaijan's increasing prominence as a regional air travel hub. The expansion in international flight operations not only reflects heightened connectivity and mobility but also contributes significantly to the country's economic activity and tourism sector. As Azerbaijan continues to enhance its aviation infrastructure and expand international flight routes, further growth opportunities are expected, positioning the country as a pivotal player in the global air transportation market.

This upward trend in air passenger transportation highlights the resilience and dynamism of Azerbaijan's economy, despite global uncertainties. With sustained investment in aviation infrastructure and strategic development initiatives, the outlook remains positive for continued growth in both passenger numbers and revenue in the coming quarters.

