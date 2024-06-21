Azerbaijan steps in new era with parliamentary elections afreh in liberated lands

21 June 2024 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

November 10, 2020, is considered a turning point in the social and political life of Azerbaijan. That year went history with many remarkable events, and the most important of them was the glorious victory of Azerbaijan in the Second Garabagh War, which ceased the Armenian occupation of more than 30 years.

Besides, the beginning of 2020 was also marked by another significant event: the parliamentary elections held in February. During the elections in 2020, Azerbaijan had not yet restored its sovereignty over all of its territory. However, Azerbaijan's decisive steps in four consecutive years caused great changes in history.

After ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan as a result of the 44-day war and the anti-terrorist measures implemented in September 2023, in February 2024, presidential elections were held throughout the country for the first time in the history of the country’s independence.

“All the pledges I made back in 2003 have now been fulfilled. The source of all our achievements is the Azerbaijani people, their trust in me, and their ability to unite around a single goal.”

President Ilham Aliyev said these words during the swearing-in ceremony after his landslide victory in the snap presidential elections.

Thanks to the right steps taken, Azerbaijan is known as an exemplary state today. The unity between the people and the state in the country strengthens it even further. It is no coincidence that President Ilham Aliyev personally touched on this issue during an interview with journalists from local television.

“As far as the history of the last 20 years is concerned, everything is quite evident. If we talk about that at length, we will probably have to dedicate the whole interview to it. I simply want to say that today's Azerbaijan is among the strongest countries in the world in the truest sense of the word. I believe that we can serve as an example for many countries, both in the world and in the region, in terms of the correct choice of domestic policy priorities. This is not just my opinion, some of my colleagues have been quite open about it,” the President said while answering the question.

At the same time, President Ilham Aliyev said that the first presidential elections held throughout the country are the beginning of a new era. Of course, it was necessary to hold the first presidential elections in the territories liberated from occupation.

“Considering all the factors – political, military, the 30-year occupation, the natural terrain of the territory, the number of defense lines – I think that this is the most brilliant Victory of our people and state. Of course, when this new era begins, a presidential election should mark the beginning of this new era. Because every period is a certain period of time, and the liberation of the territories occupied for 30 years and the full restoration of sovereignty are the beginning of a new period,” the President emphasised.

Thus, after the presidential elections held for the first time throughout the country, the next period for the formation of the parliament in accordance with the requirements of the new era begins in Azerbaijan. During the early elections to the Milli Majlis, for the first time in the period of independence, the MPs representing Garabagh and Zangazur will receive a mandate as a result of the elections held in these areas.

Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were to be held in November 2024. However, the COP29, which is expected to be held in November, causes a big controversy. Holding elections in the same month, along with such a prestigious event in the world, would be impossible. Therefore, MPs from the New Azerbaijan Party appealed to the speaker of the parliament and suggested that the elections be held 2 months earlier.

As mentioned before, holding two events simultaneously would be impossible, but the change in the time of the elections will allow COP29 to be held in a decent manner, and it will ensure that the country's parliament is fully operational during this prestigious event.

