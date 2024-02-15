Moving successfully ahead Azerbaijan opens new chapter in history

15 February 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

By electing their estimable president in the snap presidential elections on February 7, the people of Azerbaijan guaranteed Azerbaijan's reliable future. Because every loyal citizen of Azerbaijan has witnessed the progress of Azerbaijan under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev in the last two decades. In 2003, when Ilham Aliyev was elected president for the first time, he pledged to his people for the achievements he attained today.

Today, President Ilham Aliyev took an oath in front of invincible and proud Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev, who won the presidential elections with a majority of more than 92 percent, was re-elected as the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the decision of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the swearing-in ceremony President Ilham Aliyev expressed his sincere gratitude to the people of Azerbaijan for once again placing great confidence and supporting him in the presidential election. The head of state assured his nation again that he would continue to spare no effort for the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan and protection of our country’s territorial integrity.

At one time, the savior of the Azerbaijani people, the national leader Heydar Aliyev, who spoke from the same Parliament tribune, said, "I will devote all my knowledge, skills and experience to the welfare of the people of Azerbaijan." It was the national leader Heydar Aliyev who turned the newly independent Azerbaijan from the most difficult situation into a reputable state in the international arena. However, human life was not enough to carry the heavy burden of serving for a state. Finally, President Ilham Aliyev, who has all the experience of a great leader, took on the responsibility as much as the state burden. During the years of President Ilham Aliyev's rule, Azerbaijan moved rapidly towards development, economic growth revealed the country's potential, and finally Azerbaijan expanded investment opportunities for foreign capital. The large-scale revenues obtained from tourism, agricultural industry and most importantly oil and gas have strengthened the country's budget to the maximum level.

However, even though all these things existed, everything seemed incomplete when the entire territory of Azerbaijan was not fully established. The fact that 20 percent of the land remained under Armenian occupation also limited the country's economic development opportunities and seriously hindered further steps.

2020 was a turning year for Azerbaijan. On the one hand, the pandemic, and on the other hand, the invading attacks of neighboring Armenia, made Azerbaijan face a severe test. However, the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev was not crushed under this heavy responsibility, on the contrary, it crushed the enemy and restored the sovereignty of the country. The promise made by President Ilham Aliyev 17 years ago was fulfilled when the lands of Garabagh were taken back from the occupying Armenia in 44 days.

“All the pledges I made back in 2003 have now been fulfilled. The source of all our achievements is the Azerbaijani people, their trust in me and their ability to unite around a single goal. We have proved to the whole world that we are a great nation, that we are in charge of our own destiny, that we are capable of solving the problems facing the country ourselves without anyone's help, and we are solving them once and for all.”

The Second Garabagh War really opened a new and important chapter in the history of Azerbaijan. This victory not only restored Azerbaijan's sovereignty, but also revealed the forces against the country. The international organizations that used to be ‘zealous’ in the Garabagh conflict showed their real faces in public eyes.

The most important thing was that Armenia did not draw conclusions from what happened after 2020. Armenia's failed occupation policy and Azerbaijan's exhausted patience finally resulted in the complete clearing of separatist remnants in Garabagh in September 2023. On September 19, the anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani army marked another victory in history with the complete restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev touched on several special points in his address at the swearing-in ceremony. It is known that in the last two years, the settlement of the Garabagh conflict in the South Caucasus has started to worry some forces. However, Armenia, which suffered heavy losses in the war, is supported and even armed by foreign forces that want to destabilize the region. Despite the fact that Armenia does not have the potential to launch a war again, France, India and some other forces seem to be trying to form a pressure mechanism, forcing Yerevan to bypass the peace talks. Despite all this, as the head of state noted, Azerbaijan is taking greater measures in the field of military industry development.

“We are creating a very powerful military and industrial complex, the first phase of which has already been completed. The second stage will be even more extensive. This year alone, at least one billion manats will be invested by both private and public enterprises in this, and we will provide ourselves with an even larger amount of weapons and equipment, export a larger amount. I can say that we will largely get rid of foreign dependence in this area as well. Just as in the political and economic sphere, we have zero chance of being affected by foreign influence, because we are conducting an independent policy.”

In addition, President Ilham Aliyev touched on the large-scale projects achieved in the oil and gas sector, which has a leading force in the economy of Azerbaijan, as well as the steps to be taken in the field of transport, technology and, finally, green energy, which is a priority today.

It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan will host the COP29 international event this year. Azerbaijan is working diligently to meet the obligation to reduce carbon dioxide, which is one of the conditions of the Paris Agreement among the countries of the world.

“Another important goal is related to renewable energy. We are in the forefront here as well and work has already been started. According to our plans, about 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy, new energy types, should be created in Azerbaijan by the end of 2030 – mainly solar, wind and hydropower plants,” the President said.

Azerbaijan, which has great opportunities, once again proved to some forces trying to intimidate Azerbaijan with sanctions that it does not depend on any state in the field of energy, as well as oil and gas, and that it does not consider the pressure of any party to be important.

Azerbaijan considers itself more secure among the union of Turkic-speaking states, not as an ally of the West, which has gained an image with its double standards. Because in the last 30 years, Azerbaijan has seen in every aspect what kind of an ally they are. Azerbaijan, which has great opportunities, once again proved to some forces trying to intimidate Azerbaijan with sanctions that it does not depend on any state in the field of energy, as well as oil and gas, and that it does not consider the pressure of any party to be important.

“We will take our own steps regarding international organizations. First of all, we will continue our efforts within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. This is a priority for us. I want to say it clearly. The current policy makes it clear to everyone. This is the main international organization for us, because it is our family. We have no other family. Our family is the Turkic world.”

Finally, when it comes to the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, there is no room for questions here. As President Ilham Aliyev emphasized in his address, the Garabagh problem has been resolved for Azerbaijan, and the term conflict, which has become a source of profit for 30 years for some organisations, should be eliminated. However, entering new era, there are still tasks to be done and more responsible steps waiting for Azerbaijan.

---

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ Deputy Editor-in-Chief, follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz