Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 23 2024

Target for 2027: Aligning strategies between Azerbaijan, EU on gas resources

23 January 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Target for 2027: Aligning strategies between Azerbaijan, EU on gas resources
Nigar Hasanova
Nigar Hasanova
Read more

Azerbaijan is set to fulfill its commitment to double gas exports to Europe by 2027, as confirmed by President Ilham Aliyev during the inauguration ceremony of the Bulgaria-Serbia interconnector gas pipeline in Niš, Serbia, on December 10. With a current trajectory, Baku aims to reach 20 billion cubic meters of gas exports annually by 2027, a significant leap from the over 8 billion cubic meters exported in 2021.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more