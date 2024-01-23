Target for 2027: Aligning strategies between Azerbaijan, EU on gas resources

23 January 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijan is set to fulfill its commitment to double gas exports to Europe by 2027, as confirmed by President Ilham Aliyev during the inauguration ceremony of the Bulgaria-Serbia interconnector gas pipeline in Niš, Serbia, on December 10. With a current trajectory, Baku aims to reach 20 billion cubic meters of gas exports annually by 2027, a significant leap from the over 8 billion cubic meters exported in 2021.

