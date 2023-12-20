Failed Armenian diaspora in West inspired by Argentina

20 December 2023 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev

The successes of the Azerbaijani army in the 44-day Patriotic War and the liberation of our territories were not enough for the military-political leadership of Armenia to learn from this heavy and humiliating defeat. Recently, the revanchist views voiced by the Armenian leadership and foreign officials on the Armenian side have not ceased. As it is known, territorial claims to Garabagh were put forward from the outside, with the help of propaganda and pressure from Armenia.

The groundless opinions expressed by officials from the Armenian authority do not match the initiatives regarding the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly exposed Armenia's aggressive policy at important international events and demanded that the aggressor abandon its fascist ideology. Those who plant revanchist thoughts in Armenia should not forget the example of the 21st-century war, which Azerbaijan demonstrated to the world. Against the backdrop of the new realities created by Azerbaijan, Armenia has opportunities to sign a peace treaty and find peace in the South Caucasus. If the Armenian leadership misjudges the situation, the defeated country will find itself in an even worse situation. In the post-war phase, certain forces in Armenia and abroad still have not given up the habit of revanchism. One of those voicing these revanchist views is Luis Moreno Ocampo, a "lawyer" from Argentina.

It was known that Eduardo Eurnekian, an Armenian billionaire living in Argentina, played a major role in voicing these revanchist ideas. Because it is he who finances the Armenian lobby in this country. The Argentinean media even published several articles about his influence on the presidential elections in that country. Moreno Ocampo's revanchist views against Azerbaijan show that Eduardo Ernekian has a strong influence on Argentine officials thanks to the power of money. It is interesting that in his recent speeches, Ocampo addresses not only Azerbaijan but also Europe and the United States. According to him, the countries mentioned above (EU and USA) have sacrificed the Armenian people for their interests. Ocampo called the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty a 'genocide'. These ideas of Ocampo create a very ridiculous situation. The fact that a person who does not know history, or deliberately ignores it, expresses such an opinion shows that he is ready to sell his soul for money. Foreign officials with anti-Azerbaijan sentiment should realize that the war is over and no revanchist idea can question the sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Otherwise, voicing such revanchist ideas reminds us of the proverb: "The dogs bark, but the caravan passes".

As for Armenia, they are advised not to take religious figures seriously or even listen to them. This may even lead to serious consequences for the future of Armenia. For example, Bagrat Gastanyan, the head of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, who is famous for his revanchist ideas in Armenia, could be a vivid example of his recent sermon. His hate speech addressed to the Azerbaijani people and the Turks, in general, is a shred of real evidence for the young Armenian generation who are filled with such aggression, antagony, and disdain under such religious figures. Calling himself a revanchist, he urged Armenians to go to war with Azerbaijan. It is interesting that a person who expresses such an opinion wears a cross on his chest and holds an important position in the Tavush Diocese. I would like to note that, as far as is known, Christianity calls people to peace and tranquility. It seems doubtful to me that a person calling his people to hatred and war against Azerbaijanis is a priest. Interestingly, the photo of this man with weapons and uniform was distributed during the war. The fact that the representatives of this nation, who call themselves "early Christians", especially a priest make such a statement, is not surprising. The fact that religion for Bagrat Galstanyan is just a tool for the realization of his nefarious goals. People like him are even ready to leave the people to die with their sick thoughts.

Armenia should realize and know that Azerbaijan has correctly defined its mission. Azerbaijan is responsible in this crucial time for the South Caucasus, making serious efforts to achieve real goals. Therefore, Yerevan should follow Azerbaijan to achieve peace in the South Caucasus.

