Can CBA's decision to reduce interest rates cause Azerbaijani manat's devaluation?

4 November 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Reports have it that banks around the world keep adjusting interest rates to manage their currencies and respond to global economic conditions. Despite lowering interest rates as part of economic stimulus measures, inflation continues to hit the stock market. Rising costs and uncertain revenue growth take a toll on corporate profit margins, so to say, and stock prices fall in response. On a broader scale, high inflation creates unknowns about future interest rates. It is interesting that the Central Bank of Azerbaijan also decided to lower interest rates. This has caused certain questions in people. Even according to some assumptions, opinions have been formed about the risks of devaluation of the Azerbaijani manat. Economist expert Emin Gurbanov spoke about inflation risks in his comment to Azernews. He noted that in the last two years, interest rates in Azerbaijan were much higher and even remained unchanged. However, the expert linked the Central Bank's lowering of the interest rates with the rising inflation.

