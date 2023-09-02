Leaped from terrorism onto media, Lindsey Snell's next black PR on Garabagh

2 September 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

When in trouble, Armenian lobby and the separatist regime always resort to different ways to create provocations. Even when it is not strong enough, it tries to attract similar terrorist groups to its provocations.

During the Patriotic War in 2020, there were a lot of facts and information that along with Armenian military units, terrorist groups operating in different parts of Syria and the Middle East also fought against the Azerbaijani army in Garabagh. At that time, some so-called media representatives who had received special training among the terrorists worked for black PR under the guise of “military journalists”. One of them is Lindsey Snell, a self-proclaimed American journalist. In fact, before the Second Garabagh War, Lindsay was often seen in Syria, among terrorist groups. Even some time ago, information was spread about her arrest while illegally crossing the territory of Turkiye from the territory of Syria. Thus, it is mentioned in the information that Ercan Topaca, the governor of Hatay, Turkiye, in his statement on August 7, 2016, said that Snell was caught and arrested while trying to cross the border illegally. During this period, Turkish media also voiced allegations that Snell was an agent.