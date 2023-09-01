Another separatists’ drama fading away - time to find rat run for Ayayik

1 September 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

The underground plan of the separatists again sinks deep down in ground. Azerbaijan's righteous struggle and honest behaviour against lies left no words to say to the other party. The trucks full of humanitarian aid have been waiting on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for two days now.

In fact, this can be explained from several aspects. Thus, in the first round of the game set up by the separatists, the road to Lachin was blocked by the support of Armenia, which patronized them. The world saw an interesting show from Armenia, France whined and cried for them, and the matter went to the table of the UN Security Council. Result: zero. Finally, in the second round of the game, the separatists again started another hunger show with the support of the domestic audience. Some were put to death. They left some of them to beg and tried to make Azerbaijan guilty by killing the child in the womb of some barren women. But this time the game failed. They realized that the world has no more tears to shed for their cheap drama shows.

And finally, the next unfortunate step was the resignation of the separatist puppet leaders by the real owners of the underground plan. Disgraced and humiliated, this scum of vagrant criminals is about to leave the scene. I wonder if this has any significance for Azerbaijan? It doesn't matter at all. Neither they, nor anyone who will take the post of the so-called leader after them, is of any importance for Azerbaijan. There is only one obligation for Azerbaijan: the cleansing of Khankendi from separatist elements and the complete restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

As for Arayik Harutyunyan being offside from the game, it can even be considered a favour for that criminal wanted by Azerbaijan. Because for a long time, Arayik has built villas suitable for every comfort in different corners of the world thanks to the dirty money he collected through a number of illegal sources. For him, it was just to play the game of "leader" "heroically" before the eyes of the public - and the rest is up to their patrons whether to keep him or chuck him in the trash can.

Now it is the figure of Ruben Vardanyan who is believed to be more aggressive against the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Maybe Rubik knows that he will be the last pawn to be sacrificed in this game. For Ruben, there is no point in losing. He is able to enter any hole and get out by changing colour of skin. Also, as the saying goes, a wet man doesn’t fear the rain. Ruben lost the game in the place he fled from and nailed himself to Garabagh to try his hopeless chance. He is considered the most insignificant pawn among the players, and his stronger opponent, Samvel Babayan, who can easily replace him, waits his turn with gritted teeth.

Meanwhile, Arayik, a thrown-out loser should think about a long rest after his resignation but in a prison cell right in Baku. He is not as skilled as Ruben in escaping in the piles of pats of the peacekeepers. However, according to himself, there are many forces that he trusts that can one day save him from the situation he is in. But let both Arayik and Ruben know that Azerbaijan's eyes and ears are everywhere. The crime committed against Azerbaijan does not go unpunished. After Arayik's resignation, he must pay for the rockets fired at Ganja and Barda and the crimes he committed against civilians during the war.

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ deputy editor-in-chief, follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

