Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire

18 March 2025

On March 18, from 16:40 to 18:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Almali settlement of Keshishkand district and Istisu settlement of Basarkechar district using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, Azernews reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

