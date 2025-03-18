More than ten victims testify at Ruben Vardanyan's trial [PHOTOS]

18 March 2025 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

The review hearing of the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes under the articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, continued on March 18.

In an open court session held at the Baku Military Court, chaired by judges Zeynal Agayev and composed of Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), the accused was provided with an interpreter in the language he knows, namely Russian, as well as a lawyer of his own choosing for his defense.

At the beginning of the hearing, Ruben Vardanyan's defense attorney Avraam Berman filed a motion with the court, requesting that the court create conditions for familiarizing itself with the meeting minutes and the audio recording attached to them.

The prosecution did not object to the motion.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev granted the motion and stated that the accused and his defense attorney would be given the opportunity to re-read the court hearing minutes.

Later, the victims in the case were questioned.

Before questioning, Zeynal Aghayev explained to the victims their rights and obligations stipulated by law.

Subsequently, the victims Rahib Fataliyev, Sakhavat Rajabov, Farid Mammadov, Sanan Mirzaliyev, Samir Malikov, Jeyhun Khankishiyev, Alasgar Jafarov, Safa Mammadov, Alish Shamiyev, Eldar Huseynov, Elvin Tagiyev and others stated that they had recognized Ruben Vardanyan through the media and social networks, and that they had received various degrees of bodily injuries as a result of gunfire from various types of weapons, including hand grenades, during the Armenian military provocation while serving in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan that were once occupied by Armenia.

Each of the victims asked the court to impose the harshest sentence on the accused, Ruben Vardanyan.

After the interrogation, the victims answered questions from the prosecutors defending the state prosecution about their places of service, the specific areas where the military provocations were committed, and the severity and localization of the injuries sustained as a result of the incident.

Then, the conclusions of the forensic medical examination conducted on the victims who testified during the trial held on March 11 were announced.

The next court hearing is scheduled for April 1.

It should be noted that Ruben Vardanyan is charged with Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced transfer of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of war), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29,120.2.1, 29,120.2.3, 29,120.2.4, 29,120.2.7, 29,120.2.11, 29,120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal association), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and He is charged under Articles 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).