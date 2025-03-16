Breaking: Azerbaijani Army positions fired upon
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has reported that Armenian armed forces opened fire on Azerbaijani positions, Azernews reports.
According to the ministry, the incident occurred on March 16 at approximately 09:45, when Armenian units stationed near Digh settlement in the Gorus region fired at Azerbaijani Army positions using small arms.
No further details have been disclosed regarding casualties or response measures.
