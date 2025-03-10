ANAMA: over 600 mines & UXOs neutralized

10 March 2025 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has reported on the mine clearance activities conducted from March 3 to 9 in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan. The operations were carried out by various organizations involved in mine clearance efforts, Azernews reports.

According to ANAMA, during the past week, mine clearance operations were carried out in the regions of Tartar, Agdere, Kalbajar, Agdam, Khojali, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrail, and Zangilan. The operations resulted in the detection and neutralization of 90 antipersonnel mines, 48 antitank mines, and 605 unexploded military munitions.

In total, a land area of 1365.3 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance during the past week. These efforts are part of Azerbaijan’s ongoing commitment to restoring safety and stability in the areas liberated after the conflict.

To recall, the mine problem in Azerbaijan stems from the conflicts over the First and Second Garabagh wars. During these wars, the Armenian side heavily deployed landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in strategic areas. The presence of these mines has posed significant risks to civilians, hindering the return of displaced people and reconstruction efforts. Azerbaijan has since launched extensive mine-clearing operations, to ensure the safe return of inhabitants and rebuild these affected areas.