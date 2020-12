Azerbaijani hostages captured by Armenia - Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev - are in Baku, Azerbaijani State Security Service reported.

Asgarov and Guliyev had been in Armenian captivity since 2014 and are among the prisoners who returned home as part of the all-for-all prisoner exchange agreement with Armenia.

Their release has been secured by President Ilham Aliyev.

Story will be updated.