The Armenian community has unleashed a barrage of insults and threats against the French TF1 TV channel and its correspondent on social networks, Trend reports.

After the broadcast of the report on the battles in Nagorno-Karabakh in the news "Time 20:00", the Armenian community has insulted and threatened journalist Liza Bdul. Co-Chair of the Council of Armenian Organizations of France Murad Papazian called for massive protests against TF1.

Calls were made to boycott the channel and hold rallies in front of its office. There are even those who offer to kill the journalist. After massive threats, the channel removed the link to the report from the website. Despite this, protests against the channel are continuing. Things have reached the point that some are writing about the necessity to decapitate the channel’s management.

