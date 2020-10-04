Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan's Khizi and Absheron region, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said in his Twitter account.

"Missile attacks by Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians and civil infrastructure:

1. Ganja:4+Smerch missiles with cluster ammunition. 2nd biggest city.

2. Khizi&Absheron region: Two 300 km mid range missile.

3. Mingachevir: 2 missiles. Water reservoir and Electricity plant," Hajiyev wrote.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz