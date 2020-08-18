By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that Armenian Foreign Ministry’s recent statement on the Eastern Mediterranean is “ultimate hypocrisy” and Yerevan’s attempt to interfere in matters unrelated to it.

Hajiyev made the remarks in an interview with Azertag on August 17.

“This statement by Armenia, a country that reflects its territorial claims against Turkey in its coat of arms and has been occupying the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan for nearly 30 years, is both ridiculous and represents an attempt to interfere in matters that are completely unrelated to it,” the official said.

Hajiyev said that instead of eliminating the consequences of its aggressive policy, Armenia seeks to conceal its aggressive policy and to make false accusations against other countries.

The presidential aide also stressed that Armenia is completely unaware of the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the only reason for its statement is that the issue concerns Turkey.

Furthermore, he emphasized that Armenia should know where it belongs and not overstep its limits.

“The Armenian leaders should understand that diplomacy is a serious field and there is no room for insincere and irresponsible statements,” Hajiyev said.

Touching upon the statement made by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Hajiyev noted that as Turkey has rightly stated, Armenia should not confuse the lake it calls Sevan, which has the historical name of Goycha, with the Mediterranean Sea.

“Recent statements by Armenian officials on the Treaty of Sevres show yet again that this country can’t stop being held hostage of the past, put aside its unfounded hatred and learn to live in peace with its neighbours.”

Also, Hajiyev said that Turkey operates in the Eastern Mediterranean in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and its national interests. He noted that the mooring of the “Oruc Rais” seismic vessel at its destination is in full compliance with the law.

“We unequivocally support Turkey's position. Turkey is protecting its rights and interests in the region in accordance with international law,” he stressed.

“As President Ilham Aliyev stressed, Azerbaijan and Turkey always stand by each other. There are no other countries in the world that would be as close and attached to each other as Azerbaijan and Turkey,” Hajiyev added.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan appreciates the resolute support Turkey provided to Azerbaijan during the recent Armenian military provocations in the Tovuz direction of the state border, the joint military exercises held in Azerbaijan and the visit of Turkish military delegation, including the Defense Minister, to the country.

