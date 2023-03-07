AZAL to launch flights from Baku to Trabzon on Black Sea coast

7 March 2023 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Buta Airways, a part of AZAL CJSC, opens a new route from Baku. Since May 4, the airline launches flights en route Baku-Trabzon-Baku.

Flights are scheduled twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Located on the Black Sea coast, Trabzon is famous for its rich culture and interesting history. The beach season in Trabzon starts in May and ends by October.

Tickets for all scheduled flights of Buta Airways can be purchased on the official website of the airline www.butaairways.az or via mobile application.

