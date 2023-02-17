State Tourism Board showcases Azerbaijan's tourism potential in Tel Aviv [PHOTO]

17 February 2023 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani State Tourism Board has showcased the tourism potential of the country at the Jewish Silk Road event in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Azernews informs that the large-scale event was organized at the initiative of the World Jewish Travel organization.

Head of the State Tourism Board's Tourism Product Sector Gunel Badalova addressed the event.

In her speech, Gunel Badalova touched upon the Jewish community, living across Azerbaijan, especially in Baku, Guba, Oguz, Ismayilli, etc.

She informed the event about ancient synagogues discovered in different parts of Azerbaijan and that seven synagogues are currently operating in the country.

It is significant to note that there are Mountain Jews, who settled in the Caucasus over 2,000 years ago. Located 165 km northwest of Baku, Krasnaya Sloboda (Red village) is home to the country's largest community of Mountain Jews and one of the largest Jewish population points in the former Soviet Union.

This Jewish settlement in Guba has been inhabited by Jews since the 13th century. Here the Jews have lived together with the Azerbaijanis for many years in peace.

Gunel Badalova's speech was met with great interest by the listeners.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Tourism Board and around 15 local tourism and hospitality industry representatives, including Azerbaijani Airlines Company, the Shahdag Tourism Centre, and the Museum of Mountain Jews, represented the country at the International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) in Tel Aviv.

MTM 2023 unites professionals from all levels of business and service in tourism and travel, offering you the opportunity to exhibit at our in-person exhibition at the Expo Centre, Tel Aviv.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz