As many as 72,688 tourists visited Azerbaijan in September 2021, which is 99 percent more compared to the same month of 2020 (36,531), Trend reports citing the State Tourism Agency.

From January through September 2021, 515,280 tourists visited Azerbaijan, which is 25 percent less compared to the same period of last year (686,303).

Most of the tourists who visited Azerbaijan in September were the citizens of Turkey (20,186), Russia (18,967), Iran (16,270), Georgia (5,503) and Ukraine (1,270). This indicator is followed by Israel, the UK, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Germany, the US, Belarus, India and Italy.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the tourism industry. Thus, the flow of tourists from the US to Azerbaijan decreased by 81.7 percent, Eastern Europe - by 79.5 percent, Western Europe - by 74.8 percent, African countries - by 97.1 percent, from the Middle East region - by 88 percent, Central Asia - by 91.6 percent, Southeast Asia - by 79.9 percent, Northeast Asia - by 88.9 percent, South Asia - by 91.8 percent compared to September last year.

