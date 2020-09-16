By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AZTA) has opened five new offices in the country's regions.

The new offices will focus on ourism promotion in the regions. AZTA is planning to involve local population in micro and small business activities.

The offices provide a great opportunities for the development of rural green and agrarian tourism sectors.

In addition, AZTA has decided to open offices in 25 countries around the world. The missions will further expand tourism ties in various countries around the world. The Association aims to attract more tourists to Azerbaijan in future.

Travel Agencies Association focuses on professional tourism services and serve as a single platform for independent and self-developing travel agencies.

The association aims at providing high quality tourism service for both local and foreign tourists. Nearly 27 tourism agencies have recently joined AZTA in August.

The association is holding multiple meetings with tourism agencies and private sector leaders to overcome the crisis amid pandemic.

Some positive steps have been already done in this direction, including financial support, tax and credit concessions as well as air ticket sales restored in some areas.

