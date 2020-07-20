By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 146 Russian citizens were airlifted from Baku to Ekaterinburg by a charter flight on July 19, Russian media reported with the reference to the Operational Headquarters of the Sverdlovsk region on July 19.

According to the statement, 74 passengers of the charter flight were placed under quarantine before getting negative COVID-19 tests.

Moreover, remaining 72 passengers were sent to their regions, with the support by regions’ Operational Headquarters.

Azerbaijan closed its borders with Russia over COVID-19 on March 18.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), Warsaw (Poland), Berlin (Germany) among others.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31. However, the borders remain closed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz