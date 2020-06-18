By Trend

The national air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) continues to operate special flights on the Baku-Istanbul-Baku route on June 17 and 18, Trend reports with reference to AZAL.

Flights take off as scheduled, said the company.

According to the new rules, only passengers who were tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) in special laboratories accredited by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) and got negative test results are allowed to board the Baku-Istanbul flight.

When departing from Istanbul at the check-in counter, the passenger will need to present a certificate of the negative COVID-19 test result. In this case, citizens of Azerbaijan arriving by the Istanbul-Baku flight are exempted from quarantine. However, if COVID-19 symptoms are found, the passengers of this flight may be sent for further medical examination.

Sale of a ticket for the Baku-Istanbul-Baku flights was opened on the website of the airline (www.azal.az). For the Baku-Istanbul flight, citizens of Azerbaijan, Turkey and other countries eligible to enter this country were able to purchase tickets for the flight. Only citizens of Azerbaijan are allowed on the Istanbul-Baku flight.

