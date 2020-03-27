By Trend

The schedule of operation of express buses on Airport - 28 May metro station route has been changed amid the cancellation of most domestic and international flights to curb the threat of coronavirus spread in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Baku Transport Agency.

Transportation via express line will be carried out only on Thursdays by one bus. It will depart from the 28 May metro station at 08:00, 10:30 and 16:30. This schedule is determined in accordance with the departure time of Baku - Moscow, Baku - Nakhchivan and Baku – London flights.