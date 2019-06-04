Also referred to as the ‘Land of Eternal Fire’, Azerbaijan sits at the crossroads between Asia and Europe. The land is a potpourri of different civilizations and landscapes; from futuristic skyscrapers to bubbling mud volcanoes and snow-capped mountains – Azerbaijani tourism is booming, and rightly so!

What’s more, the citizens of the United Arab Emirates can get an Azerbaijani visa online.

Azerbaijan Visa Online

• The Azerbaijan Visa Law states that foreigners can visit Azerbaijan with their passports and required travel documents provided they enter the country through border checkpoints of the neighboring countries.

Baku Visa Fee

• Standard visa - $65

• Urgent visa - $110

Azerbaijan visa application – Documents needed for a visa to Azerbaijan:

• Valid Passport or other travel documents

• Properly filled Azerbaijan visa application form

• Passport copy

Azerbaijan Visa Restrictions

Please note that due to the conflict with the Republic of Armenia, the Azerbaijan Government bans the entry of Armenian citizens, as well as foreign citizens of Armenian ancestry or descent.

Also, note that the government of Azerbaijan strictly bans any visit to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh. Thus, if your passport shows any proof of a trip to Nagorno-Karabakh, you will be permanently denied entry to Azerbaijan (even if you have an Azerbaijani visa).

For additional data on Azerbaijan online visa, please contact the Azerbaijan Embassy in your country and Azerbaijan Visa website.

---

