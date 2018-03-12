During the first two months of 2018, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 545,000 passengers. This indicator exceeds the same indicator of the previous year by 16 percent.

In January-February this year, national air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried 222,000 passengers, while national low-cost airline Buta Airways – 63,000 passengers. 470,000 passengers (86.2 percent of passenger traffic) accounted for international flights.

Currently, Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves 27 airlines on 47 destinations. Top ten most popular international destinations include Istanbul, Moscow, Dubai, Kiev, Doha, Sharjah, Tbilisi, Baghdad, Tehran and St. Petersburg. 368,000 passengers traveled to these destinations in January-February.

Starting from March 2018, one of the leading airlines of the UAE - Etihad Airways – launched regular direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Baku.

The new airport terminal of Heydar Aliyev Airport (Terminal 1) was put into operation in April 2014. Its total area is 65,000 square meters.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the category of "4 stars" by the Skytrax, which is influential British consulting company specializing in the study of the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports worldwide.

In March 2017 Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport was named the best airport among airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services, being awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards.

