Azerbaijani judoka wins fold at European Judo Cup in Croatia [PHOTOS]
The European Cup among juniors in judo has begun in Poreč, Croatia, with Aysun Mammadova securing a gold medal for Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Competing in the 52 kg weight category, Mammadova displayed an
impressive performance, defeating opponents from:
✅ Switzerland (1/16 finals)
✅ Bosnia-Herzegovina (1/8 finals)
✅ Canada (1/4 finals)
✅ Sweden (semifinals)
In the final match, she triumphed over Moldova’s Aleksandra Ciro, securing Azerbaijan’s first medal at the tournament.
Azerbaijan is represented by 14 female athletes across five weight categories, while the competition features 813 athletes from 37 countries.
