Barcelona to open Football Academy in Azerbaijan

1 March 2025 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A Barcelona football academy will be established in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This was announced by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, during his meeting with the President of Barcelona Football Club, Juan Laporta.

During the meeting, it was revealed that a document will be signed for the establishment of the Barcelona football academy in Azerbaijan. They discussed the future activities of the academy and cooperation in the development of children's football in the country.

The Barcelona football academy in Azerbaijan will bring many benefits:

- Youth football development: It will help train young players, improving their football skills and preparing them for higher levels of competition.

- Learning from experts: Azerbaijan will learn from Barcelona’s top coaches and football training methods.

- Better football facilities: The academy will help improve sports facilities in the country.

- Global recognition: Having Barcelona’s academy will make Azerbaijan more visible in the world of football and attract international events and partnerships.

- More interest in football: The academy will inspire more young people in Azerbaijan to take up football and develop a stronger football culture.

- Job creation: The academy will create jobs for coaches, staff, and others, helping the local economy.

- Stronger ties with Spain: This partnership will improve Azerbaijan's relationship with Spain and other European countries.