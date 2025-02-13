Qarabağ FC sets new record in Azerbaijani championships

13 February 2025 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Qarabağ FC has set a record for the 21st century in Azerbaijani championships, Azernews reports.

In the 22nd round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Qarabağ faced Səbail FC and won the home game with a score of 5:0.

The match remained scoreless for 75 minutes, with all goals occurring in the last 15 minutes, just before the final whistle.

With this victory, Qurban Qurbanov's team has established a record in the history of the Azerbaijani championships for the 21st century.

Qarabağ FC is now the team that has scored five or more goals in a match while opening the scoring the latest.

Although the team scored their first goal in the 76th minute, they reached a total of five goals by the end of the match.

Previously, the record for the century belonged to Qəbələ, who scored the first goal in the 65th minute and then won 5:0 against Səbail in the 2021/2022 season.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. Qarabağ FC won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.