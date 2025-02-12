Shahriyar Mammadyarov advances to Azerbaijan Chess Championship Final [PHOTOS]

12 February 2025 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The first finalist of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship has been determined, Azernews reports.

In the men's tournament, Shahriyar Mammadyarov, having won both games against Misratdin Iskandarov, reached the final (2:0). M.Iskandarov will fight for third place.

In the other semi-final, Teymur Radjabov tied in the second game with Rauf Mammadov. The fate of the pair will be determined on February 13 in the tie-break.

Among women, Gunay Mammadzade took revenge on Gulnar Mammadova, to whom she lost in the first game. In this semi-final, the score was tied - 1:1.

On February 13, Gunay Mammadzade will face Gulnar Mammadova in the tie-break.

Ulviya Fataliyeva and Govhar Beydullayeva tied in both games, and in this match, the finalist will be determined in the tie-break.

For the first time in the history of Azerbaijani chess, all active chess players of the country enter the fight for the champion title.

All members of the national team, chess players occupying high positions in the FIDE rating, as well as those who showed the best results in the First League are participating in the championship.

In total, 19 national champions, five European champions, the winner of the World Cup, and winners of international tournaments are competing for victory.

Three-time European champions Shahriyar Mammadyarov (world rapid champion), Teymur Radjabov (World Cup winner), Rauf Mammadov, the last champion of the country Aydin Suleymanli, including Vasif Durarbayli, participant of the Candidates Tournament Nijat Abasov, continental champion Eltaj Safarli, Magomed Muradli and others participate in the Azerbaijan Chess Championship.

European champion Ulviya Fataliyeva, members of the national team- continental championship prize winners Gunay Mammadzade, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, as well as the current champion Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Turkan and Zeynab Mammadyarov compete in the women's championship.

Chess for centuries has been a popular game in Azerbaijan with ancient roots closely related to traditions.

The country could preserve these traditions as chess remains to be a crucially popular sport for now.

To popularise this original game, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who is also the chairman of the National Olympic Committee, signed in 2009 an executive order initiating a state-supported chess development program, covering the years 2009-2014.

The 42nd Chess Olympiad, held in Baku, is indeed an excellent example of great attention paid to the development of chess games in the country.

The large-scale event attracted a total of 1,587 participants, including 894 in the Open category and 693 in the Women's event, making the Baku Chess Olympiad a significant event.

Similarly, the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku captivated chess fans with its high-calibre competition and exhilarating matches.

Featuring a highly competitive lineup, the World Cup provided an exciting venue to display the remarkable skill and strategic finesse of elite chess players.

Approximately 206 competitors participated in the open section, along with 103 players in the women's competition.

The national chess players have always been taking high places at top-ranked tournaments.