UEFA Europa League Group Stage comes to end [PHOTO]

30 January 2025

UEFA Europa League Group Stage will come to an end on January 30, Azernews reports.

All matches of the eighth round will start at the same time at 00:00:

The 2024–25 UEFA Europa League is the 54th season of Europe's secondary club football tournament organised by UEFA, and the 16th season since it was renamed from the UEFA Cup to the UEFA Europa League.

This is the first season played under a new format, which replaces the 32-team group stage with a 36-team league phase.

This increases the total number of matches played in the competition (excluding qualifying rounds) from 141 to 189.

The new format also does not allow teams to transfer from the Champions League league or knockout phase to the Europa League knockout phase, and thus Europa League winners (Atalanta in the 2023–24 edition) can no longer defend their title as the winner of the Europa League automatically qualifies for the Champions League league phase.

The final will be played on May 21, 2025 at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league phase and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.

The schedule for the UEFA Europa League, Group Stage, Eighth Round, is as follows:

- Olympiacos (Greece) vs. Qarabağ (Azerbaijan)

- Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Galatasaray (Turkiye)

- Roma (Italy) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

- Twente (Netherlands) vs. Beşiktaş (Turkiye)

- Nice (France) vs. Bodø/Glimt (Norway)

- Braga (Portugal) vs. Lazio (Italy)

- Tottenham (England) vs. Elfsborg (Sweden)

- Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Fenerbahçe (Turkiye)

- Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Malmö (Sweden)

- Rangers (Scotland) vs. Union (Belgium)

- Anderlecht (Belgium) vs. Hoffenheim (Germany)

- Athletic Bilbao (Spain) vs. Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic)

- Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) vs. RFS (Latvia)

- FCSB (Romania) vs. Manchester United (England)

- Ferencváros (Hungary) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

- Lyon (France) vs. Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

- Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) vs. Porto (Portugal)

- Real Sociedad (Spain) vs. PAOK (Greece)