Zülfüqarov to officiate Eczacıbaşı vs. Levallois match in Istanbul

5 January 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

International volleyball referee Eldar Zülfüqarov has received his first appointment of 2025.

Azernews reports that Eldar Zülfüqarov will officiate the final group stage match of the Women's Champions League between Turkiye's Eczacıbaşı and France's Levallois.

The match is scheduled to take place on January 22 in Istanbul. Eldar Zülfüqarov will be joined by Tomislav Popović from Serbia as the co-referee for this crucial encounter.

This assignment marks a significant milestone for Zülfüqarov, reflecting his esteemed status in the volleyball community and his capability to handle high-stakes matches. The Women's Champions League is a prestigious tournament, and being chosen to referee in such a match is a testament to his expertise and dedication to the sport.

As volleyball fans eagerly await this match, the spotlight will be on Zülfüqarov and Popović to ensure fair play and uphold the integrity of the game.