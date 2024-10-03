UEFA Europa League Group Stage: Qarabağ FC to face Malmo

3 October 2024 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 18 matches will be held on October 3 within the Round 2 of UEFA Europa League Group Stage, Azernews reports.

The match between Qarabağ FC (Azerbaijan) and Malmo ( Sweden) will kick off in Baku at 20:45 (local time).

Among Turkish clubs, Galatasaray will face RFS in Latvia, Fenerbahçe will play against Twente in the Netherlands, while Beşiktaş will challenge Germany's Eintracht at home.

The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League is the 70th season of Europe's premier club football tournament organised by UEFA and the 33rd season since it was rebranded from the European Champion Clubs' Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

This is the first season under a new format, where in the league phase each team plays eight games against different opponents, but all 36 teams are ranked in a joint group.

The final will be played on May 31, 2025, at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league phase, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.

UEFA Europa League. Group Stage, Matchday II (October 3):

20:45. Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) – Malmö (Sweden)

20:45. RFS (Latvia) – Galatasaray (Turkiye)

20:45. Slavia (Czech Republic) – Ajax (Netherlands)

20:45. Olympiakos (Greece) – Braga (Portugal)

20:45. Maccabi (Tel Aviv, Israel) – Midtjylland (Denmark)

20:45. Ferencváros (Hungary) – Tottenham (England)

20:45. Real Sociedad (Spain) – Anderlecht (Belgium)

20:45. Lazio (Italy) – Nice (France)

20:45. Hoffenheim (Germany) – Dynamo (Kyiv, Ukraine)

23:00. Athletic (Spain) – AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

23:00. Elfsborg (Sweden) – Roma (Italy)

23:00. Union (Belgium) – Bodø/Glimt (Norway)

23:00. Viktoria (Czech Republic) – Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

23:00. Porto (Portugal) – Manchester United (England)

23:00. Twente (Netherlands) – Fenerbahçe (Turkiye)

23:00. PAOK (Greece) – FKSB (Romania)

23:00. Rangers (Scotland) – Lyon (France)

23:00. Beşiktaş (Turkiye) – Eintracht (Germany)

The matches of the third round of the group stage will take place on October 23-24.

