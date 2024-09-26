UEFA Europa League: Qarabag FC to face Tottenham Hotspur

26 September 2024 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Qarabag FC will play its first game in 2024–25 UEFA Champions League on September 26, Azernews reports.

The team coached by Gurban Gurbanov will face England's Tottenham Hotspur in London.

The match to be held at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium will start at 23:00 (Baku time). The game will be refereed by Willy Delajod (France).

Recall that Qarabag FC will face the Swedish club Malmo in Baku on October 3.

The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League is the 70th season of Europe's premier club football tournament organised by UEFA and the 33rd season since it was rebranded from the European Champion Clubs' Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

This is the first season under a new format, where in the league phase each team plays eight games against different opponents, but all 36 teams are ranked in a joint group.

The final will be played on May 31, 2025, at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league phase, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz