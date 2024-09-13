Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Speed addicts on pit lane tour [PHOTOS]

13 September 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

This year, Baku is hosting the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, one of the fastest races in the world, for the eighth time.

One of the moments eagerly awaited by Formula 1 fans is the pit lane tour, which started at 16:00 and gave special moments to speed enthusiasts. The ride, which lasted about two hours, allowed three-day ticket holders to take pictures with world-famous pilots, Azernews reports via Azertag.

In the pit lane, fans had the chance to watch live the garages of their favorite teams, especially giants such as "Ferrari", "Red Bull Racing" and "Mercedes", and see how their cars are prepared from a technical point of view. This trip was an invaluable opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of the world of Formula 1 and to feel the racing atmosphere in depth.

Fans witnessed the performance of the cars and the fast work process of the mechanics in this ride accompanied by the roar of the engines. This race was the perfect start to the weekend for motorsports fans who felt the first thrill of the race right in the pit lane.

It should be noted that the Baku race, which is considered one of the most interesting races of the calendar, will start on September 13-15.

