Azerbaijani judoka wins gold at World Championships in Lima

The World Judo Championships for juniors have begun in Lima, the capital of Peru, Azernews reports citing Idman.biz.

Three members of the Azerbaijani national team competed on the first day. Winners in the 50 kg and 55 kg weight categories were determined.

In the 50 kg category, Mahammadali Husiyev faced Italian judoka Tomas Guidoni in his first match. After defeating his opponent, Məhəmmədəli advanced to face Axel Couga (France) in the next round. With another victory, Mahammadali reached the semifinals, where he lost to Aleksey Toptigin (AIN). Competing for the bronze medal,Mahammadali defeated Carlos Filho (Brazil) and secured a place on the podium.

Bahadır Feyzullayev, who was exempt from the first round, faced Aleksey Toptigin (AIN) but was defeated.

In the 60 kg category, Nihad Mamishov (55 kg) entered the competition in the round of 16, where he faced Amir Temirbayev (Canada). After winning his first match, Nihad defeated Jan Kolondra (Poland) in the round of 16 and Botond Kunyik (Hungary) in the quarterfinals. On his way to the final, he defeated Xazar Heydarov, an Azerbaijani representing Ukraine. In the final, Nihad faced Bat-Enerel Batbileg (Mongolia) and emerged victorious, winning the gold medal.

It should be noted that the World Championships will conclude on September 1.

