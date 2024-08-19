Azerbaijani team claims eight medals at World Corporate Games [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani athletes have claimed eight medals at the 1st World Corporate Games held in Russia, Azernews reports.

The teams consisting of employees of various state institutions representing Azerbaijan in the competitions finished the games with three gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Fidan Aghasiyeva, employee of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), and Anar Rasulov, employee of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, climbed to the top of the podium in the chess competitions of the Games.

Another gold medal was won by the team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations representing the country in volleyball competitions.

Table tennis player Svetlana Kayumova (SOCAR) was the second, while the pair consisting of Ali Bayramov ( the Ministry of Emergency Situations) and Svetlana Kayumova (SOCAR) was awarded a silver medal in the mixed team competition of this sport.

The men's team (Ministry of Emergency Situations) competing in the A final in the basketball competitions won bronze medal, while the women's basketball team (AZAL) competing in the B final grabbed silver. The women's volleyball team (SOCAR) won the third place.

The 1st World Corporate Games gathered 2,500 athletes from 20 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Senegal, the United Arab Emirates, Haiti, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vietnam, Venezuela, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh and others, who competed in 24 sports.

