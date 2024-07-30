Paris 2024: Six Azerbaijani athletes and one national team to compete today

30 July 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Six Azerbaijani athletes and one national team will compete today at the 2024 Summer Olympics Games, Azernews reports.

Diana Dymchenko, who represents Azerbaijan in academic rowing, will try her strength in the 1/4 finals.

Judoka Zelim Tchkayev (91 kg) will face Alfa Umar Jalo (France) and Abdelrahman Abdelghani(Egypt) in the 1/16 final.

Ramil Valizade will test his strength in the qualifying stage of the 200-meter butterfly swimming competition.

Among the boxers, Nijat Huseynov (51 kg) will face Dominican Junior Alcantara Reyes in the 1/6 finals, while Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) will fight against the Egyptian Abdelrahman Abdeljavvad.

In the 1/32 final, archer Yaylagul Ramazanova will face China's An Qixuan.

The match between Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball team and the Spanish team will also compete today.

Although triathlete Rostislav Pevtsov was scheduled to perform today, the race was postponed due to the high level of pollution in the Seine River.

Azerbaijan currently has one gold medal. Judoka Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) became the Olympic champion.

