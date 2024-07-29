Azerbaijani judoka wins his first match at Paris-2024

29 July 2024 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani judoka has won his first match at Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

The 73 kg judoka met Tohar Butbul (Israel) in the 1/8 finals. H. Heydarov, who defeated his Israeli opponent, qualified for the next round.

At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is represented by 48 athletes in 17 programs in 15 sports.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz