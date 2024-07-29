Azerbaijani boxer reaches Paris 2024 quarterfinals

29 July 2024 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

The boxer beat Cuba's Julio Cesar La Cruz in the 92kg weight category.

Alfonso Dominguez will face Kazakh boxer Aibek Oralbay in the quarterfinals on August 1.

At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is represented by 48 athletes in 17 programs in 15 sports.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

