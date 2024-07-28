Three Azerbaijani athletes to compete today at Paris 2024 Summer Olympics [PHOTOS]

28 July 2024 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Today, three Azerbaijani athletes will enter the competition at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, Azernews reports.

In the men's competition, Yashar Najafov (66 kg) will face Serbian Strahinja Buncic.

Azerbaijani national team flag bearer Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52 kg) will take to the tatami in the women's competition against US representative Angelica Delgado. The judo competition will begin at 12:00 Baku time.

The boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) will end the day. The bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics will meet Cuban Julio Cesar La Cruz in the 1/8 finals. The fight will begin at 18:18 Baku time.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani athlete Diana Dymchenko, who entered the competition the day before, reached the quarter finals in the individual 2000-meter rowing competition.

At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is represented by 48 athletes in 17 programs in 15 sports.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

