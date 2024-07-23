Paris-2024: Baku hosts farewell ceremony for Azerbaijan Olympic team [PHOTOS]

23 July 2024 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

A farewell ceremony was held for a number of members of the Azerbaijan Olympic team that will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, members of the media, fans and athletes' relatives attended the farewell ceremony held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan will be represented by 48 athletes in 17 programs in 15 sports.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

