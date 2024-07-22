Azerbaijani powerlifter qualified for Paris 2024 Paralympics

22 July 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani powerlifter Jeyhun Mahmudov (54kg ) has qualified for Paris 2024 Paralympics, Azernews reports.

He obtained the right (bipartite) to participate in Paralympic Games based on a request sent by the National Paralympic Committee to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

The Summer Paralympics are an international multi-sport event where athletes with physical disabilities compete.

The Paralympic Games are held every four years, organized by the International Paralympic Committee.

The first official event of the Paralympic Games was held in Rome, Italy, in 1960. Around 400 athletes from 23 countries competed at the 1960 Games.

The 2024 Summer Paralympics will take place in France from August 28 to September 8. These games mark the first time Paris will host the Paralympics in its history and the second time that France will host the Paralympic Games.

The programme for the 2024 Summer Paralympics was announced in January 2019, with no changes to the 22 sports from the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

The IPC considered bids for golf, karate, para dance sport, and powerchair football to be added to the Paralympic programme as new sports.

