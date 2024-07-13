Registration for classic car parade begins in Azerbaijan

13 July 2024 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

On August 25th, organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF), a parade and exhibition of classic cars will take place in Baku, Azernews reports.

The parade, following tradition, will feature cars manufactured up until 1984. Owners of classic cars can register by contacting AAF at [email protected] or by calling the number (+99450) 295 01 00 by August 15th.

Before the parade, there will be an exhibition of classic cars at the Seaside National Park. Along the route from Seaside National Park - Heydar Aliyev Center to "Dreamland Golf Club," alongside the registered cars at AAF, some classic cars showcased in the permanent exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center will also participate. These cars, produced in various years and countries, distinguish themselves not only by their vintage appearance evoking nostalgia but also by their intriguing historical significance.

At the conclusion of the route, there will be an exhibition of classic cars at the Dreamland Golf Club. Everyone will have the opportunity to take beautiful photos with these cars and learn more about their history and features up close. Additionally, there will be a retro-style concert and entertainment program featuring renowned performers, with winners selected in various categories such as costumes and cars.

---

