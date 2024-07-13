Azerbaijani chess players take first place in V European University Games

13 July 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

In the V European University Games held in Hungary, Azerbaijani chess players have performed successfully, Azernews reports.

The team representing Azerbaijan Sports Academy, consisting of Vugar Manafov and Elmar Atakishiyev, won victories in the rapid chess competition.

Scoring 15 points in 9 rounds, the chess players secured the first place among 17 teams.

Today, blitz competitions in chess will be organized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz