Azerbaijani gymnasts snatch medals at international tournament

7 July 2024 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics team came on the podium three times at the international tournament held in Zaragoza, Spain.

Citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Azernews reports that the team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzadeh, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova and Zeynab Hummatova won the first place by receiving 72,000 points from the judges.

38,050 points earned in the 5-ring program in individual instrument performances earned them a silver medal. The national team also won medals in three ribbons and two ball movements. The team whose performances were evaluated with 32,800 points won the silver medal this time.

Thus, the rhythmic gymnastics team finished the international tournament held in Zaragoza with 3 medals.

