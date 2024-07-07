Azerbaijan's veteran table tennis players to participate in world championship

7 July 2024 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's veteran table tennis players left for Italy.

Azernews reports that the athletes will participate in the world championship organized in the capital Rome.

Farhad Ismayilov, Ilkin Mustafayev, Mazahir Hasanov, Firudin Huseynov, Ali Heydari, and Zabit Bagirov will fight for victory in the competition.

The world championship, which will start on July 8, will be concluded on July 14.

---

